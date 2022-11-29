IIM Raipur collaborates with Digital Health Academy to start online course on digital health

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur and Digital Health Academy (an SBU of Digital Health Associates Pvt Ltd.) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start an online course on Digital Health.

According to an official statement, the ‘Certified Digital Health Professional (CDHP) Course’ will be a year-long, completely online programme specifically designed for healthcare and management professionals.

The CDHP course is designed for physicians, allied healthcare professionals, and professionals in healthcare administration and life sciences. The aim of this course is to enhance the competence level with regard to the use of digital tools across the continuum of care.

The statement said healthcare professionals are in full-time jobs with no possibility of upskilling in terms of digital literacy; hence the one-year, self-paced course will give them an opportunity to learn from the experience of the global leaders on the latest digital advancement in healthcare.

Ideated in 2020 by Digital Health Academy, CDHP is the result of two years of research, brainstorming, and extensive consultation with around 54 global leaders. The academy will have the world’s foremost leaders and pioneers as faculty, the statement said.

Segregated into three levels: Basic, Advanced and Professional, the course will cover the theoretical and practical implementation of digital health technologies. “I am sure this will create enormous opportunities for professionals in digital health and help in the digitalization of healthcare,” Vijay Chauthaiwale, member, board of governors – IIM, Raipur, said.

Speaking on occasion, Rajendra Pratap Gupta said, “This association with IIM- Raipur aligns with the vision set forth in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In 2023, the academy will launch more programmes in Digital Health.”

Furthermore, students at the academy will be entitled to join the global alumni of health professionals and become a part of the impact-full Digital Health Professionals network across the globe. Registration for the course will start shortly and the course will go live over the next few weeks.

Also Read: Studying at University of Birmingham could increase employability prospects: VC Adam Tickell

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn