IIM-Nagpur launches campus in Pune

By: |
September 08, 2021 8:26 AM

Located at the Central Institute of Road Transport, it will start with an MBA programme for working professionals, followed by a full-fledged business administration programme in emerging areas such as data science.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Nagpur on Tuesday launched its first satellite campus in Pune. Located at the Central Institute of Road Transport, it will start with an MBA programme for working professionals, followed by a full-fledged business administration programme in emerging areas such as data science.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, and chairman, IIM-Nagpur board of governors, said they have decided to set up a campus in Pune as industry participation was expected to be higher here. The first batch in Pune starts with 60 working professionals.

