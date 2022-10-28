IIM Lucknow lunches fourth batch of Senior Leadership Programme in India

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has announced the launch of the fourth batch of the Senior Leadership Programme on December 30, 2022, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the programme aims to enable mid-and senior-level professionals with a minimum of seven years of work experience to advance their strategic mindset and diversify functional expertise needed to lead business success through engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. “More than 350 participants have benefitted professionally across the three batches of this programme,” it said.

The programme curriculum includes eight contemporary modules, real-world case studies, and a group project which will equip participants to step up to the challenges of senior management. On completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate and eligibility for prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status.

Furthermore, it added that IIM Lucknow has observed an overall 107% increase in enrolments since last year, with over 65% of participants having work experience ranging from 11 to 20 years across diverse industries. “The Senior Leadership Programme has been designed for senior managers and aspiring leaders to sharpen their foresight and agility to think strategically and act more decisively,” Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, associate professor, strategic management, IIM Lucknow, said.

The programme fee is Rs 4,21,000 excluding GST and an early bird discount of Rs 29,000 excluding GST for participants who apply by Monday, October 31, 2022, the statement added.

