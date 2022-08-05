IIM Lucknow partners with Miles Education, launches Executive Programme in Digital Finance Transformation

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) in partnership with Miles Education has launched an Executive Programme in Digital Finance Transformation. The programme is aimed to help finance professionals demonstrate digital agility and lead the future of finance in a dynamic and competitive business environment.

The first batch of the nine month programme will commence on the September 9, 2022. The executive programme in digital finance transformation will be a game-changer for finance and accounting professionals who are looking at building strategies for value-driven businesses and willing to architect effective digital transformation strategies across enterprises, operations, and more.

“The IIML accreditation speaks of our deep commitment not just in building future finance opinion leaders among students, alumni, professionals or business members but also enhancing the vision of the higher education community. The underlying goal of this programme is to simplify finance operations and functions of finance leaders and enable focus higher goals. The programme strives to make finance processes agile and real-time leveraging disruptive technologies, double down on business insights and decisions, and build strategic & new operating models to reshape every aspect of a business,” Sowmya Subramaniam, associate professor F and A, IIM Lucknow said.

Furthermore, the executive programme will allow students to experience a five day immersion programme at the IIM Lucknow campus. The programme further entitles the candidates to earn the IIM-L executive alumni status, network with peers, work on capstone projects and avail placement assistance by Miles Education’s placements team.

Through this programme the candidates will be equip themselves with the digital levers for finance transformation, build analytics driven profitability and digital capabilities, make conscious and strategic use of data, automation, cloud and cybersecurity, transform finance processes including R2R, O2C, P2C, FP and A, Risk and corporate finance, lead strategic implementation of Finance Digital Transformation to make business growth and scaling decisions.

“The executive programme in Digital Finance Transformation is geared to provide finance professionals a new direction in taking the next step to creating a future of the finance ecosystem. Not just that, today’s students are tomorrow’s finance leaders, hence the IIM Lucknow accreditation is simply a headturner to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools to make a marking impact for their institution, both locally and globally. I am confident that this programme is set for a global impact,” Vikas Gupta, chairman and managing director, Miles Education.

Finance and accounting professionals with over three years of experience will be ideal candidates for this Digital Finance Transformation programme. To showcase upending new-age finance expertise in a futuristic age, engineers in the finance domain, emerging CFOs, and budding entrepreneurs can look up to the IIM Lucknow’s Executive Programme in Digital Finance Transformation course as the right choice.

