IIM Lucknow partners with Imarticus Learning; launches executive programme in AI for Business.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and Imarticus Learning, a professional education firm, have collaborated to introduce an executive programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Business. This initiative aims to empower graduates with a minimum of five years of work experience in the relevant field by providing them with essential knowledge and skill sets in AI and Machine Learning (ML), according to an official release.

The programme seeks to establish a solid AI foundation for aspiring professionals, enabling them to capitalise on emerging career prospects and effectively navigate the dynamic landscape of AI-driven industries. Moreover, participants will have the chance to engage with industry veterans and subject matter experts who possess extensive expertise in AI and related concepts, the release mentioned.

“Through a practical approach and a blend of project-based learning and case methodology, learners will gain a strong foundation in AI and ML while developing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. By joining this program, individuals will seize emerging career opportunities and become leaders in the transformative world of Artificial Intelligence,” Nishant Uppal, chairperson, Management Development Programme (MDP), IIM Lucknow, said.

The executive programme in AI aims to culminate in a three-day campus immersion for participants upon completion. This event will provide an opportunity for learners to interact with industry experts and faculty members from IIM Lucknow, enriching their learning journey comprehensively. The programme comprises eight modules, expertly taught by experienced faculty members who will guide learners through the intricacies of the AI and ML landscape, as per the release.

Upon successfully concluding the programme, participants will be awarded a certification from IIM Lucknow. To enrol in this programme, candidates should hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, mathematics, statistics, economics, or science, with a minimum of 50% marks at the time of graduation. The programme, spanning six months, will be delivered through live online lectures. Interested individuals are required to submit an application and registration fees. successful applicants will receive an offer letter, marking the commencement of the next phase in their academic journey and career advancement, it added.