IIM Lucknow partners with Emeritus to launch second batch of COO programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, has collaborated with ed-tech platform Emeritus to announce the launch of the second batch of its Chief Operations Officer (COO) Programme on December 30, 2022.

According to an official statement, the 11-month long COO programme aims to help business leaders, aspiring and new COOs to acquire the proficiency and skills to improve their organisation’s operational efficiency, resilience to disruption, and scale sustainable business growth.

The statement said that the programme is meant for mid and senior-level operational leaders and business heads who want to augment their existing knowledge and transition to COO roles. It allows professionals to enhance their practical, industry-aligned skills with a robust knowledge of both digital and engineering operations management. The statement added the programme is most beneficial for senior professionals and business leaders with over ten years of work experience.

Further, the statement mentioned that the programme will be delivered through a blend of live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. It will be taught by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty. The programme curriculum includes nine contemporary modules, a capstone project, and real-world case studies, which will equip participants to drive greater business efficiency and impact with experiential understanding of operations and supply chain management. On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status, the statement noted.

Furthermore, the statement said the second batch has a programme fee of Rs 4,30,000 + GST, with an early bird discount of Rs 30,000 + GST for participants who apply by Monday, October 31, 2022.

With inputs from PTI

