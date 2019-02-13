IIM Lucknow Noida campus gears up for Blockchain Summit India 2019 on February 22, 23

BSI 2019 will be a one of its kind event in the country that will bring together academia, policy makers, corporates and blockchain giants.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow’s Noida campus is all set to conduct the Blockchain Summit India 2019 on February 22 and 23, 2019. The institute will be organizing this two-day event in partnership with Auxesis Group. BSI 2019 will be a one of its kind event in the country that will bring together academia, policy makers, corporates and blockchain giants. The event will include 3000+ delegates from the industry along with 50+ speakers and a couple of dozen investors. The event is being supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This event will be an opportunity for investors to interact directly with policymakers and top-notch tech enterprises and startups.

The Blockchain Summit India 2019 is an event that is targeted towards enabling the Indian government and ministries to speed up the process of developing a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ecosystem. The event will be a platform for Global Blockchain brands and government bodies in coming together in order to make India, a Blockchain capital. This will also be an opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet with policymakers and interact with investors and tech giants.

Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that allows the distribution of digital information without being copied. It was originally designed for the protection of Bitcoin. Don and Alex Tapscott, the authors of Blockchain Revolution while talking about Blockchain said that it is “an incorruptible digital ledger of economic transactions that can be programmed to record not just financial transactions but virtually everything of value.”

Policy makers at the event will include ministers and bureaucrats from Departments of Science and Technology, Law and Commerce will be joining in at the event. BSI 2019 will also see the presence of some senior faculty members from India’s top academic institutions. Among other invitees are global crypto economists, technology pioneers, academicians from across the world and community builders.

The summit is being organized for the understanding of Global Blockchain space and also pick the blockchain solutions to accelerate the growth of the Indian market. Startup and companies will also be provided with grants and funding from L Incubator IIM Lucknow and other Indian accelerators and public companies. Interested individuals who want to attend the summit can visit blockchainsummitindia.co to know more about Blockchain Summit India 2019 and register for the same.