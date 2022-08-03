IIM Lucknow invite applications for its executive programme in AI for Business

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has invited applications for its Executive Programme in artificial intelligence (AI) for Business. The programme is developed in partnership with WileyNXT, Wiley’s online executive education program partner, and is scheduled to commence on September 4, 2022.

According to an official statement, the online AI certification programme is designed for professionals interested in building for their employers AI products, services, or processes by leveraging data.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a fringe technology for organizations. Its utility and application are growing at an unprecedented scale. It is important for learners and professionals to upskill as per the changing market conditions and develop a thorough understanding of new technologies. Keeping the future of AI in mind, IIM Lucknow’s AI for Business programme has been designed to produce skilled and quality talent with sharp business acumen and technical expertise,” Sowmya Subramaniam, associate professor, finance and accounting, IIM Lucknow, said.

The statement further mentioned that the programme is a six month online course. It is suitable for professionals with two to three years of work experience who aspire to make a career in artificial intelligence or machine learning (ML).

According to VS Prakash Attili, assistant professor, IT and systems, IIM Lucknow, the curriculum of the AI for business programme has been designed to handhold and train professionals in developing data and AI-supported business models for organizations.

Furthermore, that statement noted that a recent report by Bain and Company found that 87% of enterprises expect to increase annual AI spend by more than 10%. Another survey by PwC revealed that 75% of business leaders are confident that AI will help them make better decisions and 64% percent indicated it will be critical to their organisation’s efficiency and productivity in the future.

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, is a public management institute in India established in 1984 by the government of India.

Read Also: NPCI and IIT Kanpur inks MoU for knowledge sharing and research collaboration

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn