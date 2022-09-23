IIM Lucknow invites applications for Executive Programme in Strategic Finance

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has announced to invite applications for the fourth cohort of its Executive Programme in Strategic Finance, an official statement said. According to the statement, the programme has been developed in association with WileyNXT, Wiley’s online executive education programme partner. Furthermore, the fourth cohort of IIM Lucknow’s ‘Strategic Finance’ programme is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2022. The online executive learning programme is designed to support aspiring finance and strategy leaders.

It further added that the Executive Programme in Strategic Finance is a nine-month long online certification programme that builds strategic financial leadership skills for aspiring CFOs and professionals, allowing them to grow in a fast-evolving business landscape and navigate through a disruptive digital economy.

It claims that the intensive experiential learning in the programme is facilitated by a mixed pedagogy including live lectures, case studies and capstone projects. The programme aims to help learners master the key concepts in strategic finance and develop capabilities beyond the traditional accounting and controllership functions.

“Success is achieved by looking forward and being prepared to negate future challenges. Breaking away from the traditional financial reporting model, modern-day enterprises are harnessing the power of strategic financial planning to stay competitive. Our latest Executive Programme is aimed at providing the business context, introducing the technology platforms and tools to help prepare future finance leaders for digital and tech-savvy organisations,” Ajay K Garg, professor, finance and accounting, IIM Lucknow said.

Furthermore, graduates with a minimum score of 50% can apply for the Executive Programme in Strategic Finance. At least five years of work experience in a finance function at the time of joining the course is required. Upon successful completion of the program, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

“There has been a significant change in the way CFOs and other high-level finance managers operate in organizations. Strategic financial planning has taken a centerstage at almost every enterprise today. Our programme’s curriculum has been designed to teach and impart requisite skills in learners who are interested in taking on bigger roles and responsibilities in the domain,” Ashish Pandey, Assistant Professor, Finance and Accounting, IIM Lucknow said.

“At Wiley, we have always valued our association with IIM Lucknow in our collective efforts to aid learners by offering certifications focused primarily on industry 4.0 and 4.1 technologies,” Ritesh Kumar, country lead, Wiley India said.

