IIM Lucknow introduces Chief Marketing Officer Programme in India

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has announced the launch of the Chief Marketing Officer Programme with Emeritus, an official statement said. According to the statement, it is a 10 month programme that aims to enable business leaders, aspiring and new CMOs to lead marketing innovation and business growth towards delivering higher ROI.

Furthermore, it added that the Chief Marketing Officer Programme aims to allow professionals to enhance their practical, industry-aligned skills to deliver transformational and sustainable marketing excellence leading to business growth, profitability, and impact.

“Delivered through a blend of engaging live online sessions and a four-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus, this programme, taught by distinguished Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) faculty and industry experts, is ideal for senior professionals and business leaders with over ten years of work experience,” it added.

In addition, the programme curriculum includes seven contemporary modules, a capstone project, real-world case studies, hands-on marketing strategy simulations and master classes from top industry experts, which will enable learners to develop their proficiency in real-time, data-driven decision-making not just related to marketing but the overall corporate strategy.

“On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status, it said.

The programme fee is Rs 4,11,000 excluding GST, and as admissions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, enrol today and reserve a seat, the institution noted.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr “Over the past few years, the roles in the marketing team and the CMO have become expansive yet nuanced with the need for greater agility and digital dexterity. We have designed this programme’s curriculum to enable emerging, new and experienced CMOs to thrive in the C-Suite with the right arsenal: customer psychology, digital marketing strategies, data analytics, scaling business growth, and advanced leadership skills,” Kshitij Awasthi, associate professor, strategic management at IIM Lucknow, said.

