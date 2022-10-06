IIM Lucknow invites applications for Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has announced an invitation for applications for the eighth cohort of its Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the programme partner has been developed in association with WileyNXT and is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2022. The online executive learning program aims to make a career in tech and data-focused product management, it said.

In addition, the Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management is a seven-month long online certification programme. It is designed for professionals, who have one year of work experience, who are looking to gain industry-proven and data-driven expertise for accelerating career growth in product management. The programme aims to equip learners with the knowledge to utilise efficient technology platforms, methodologies and tools in their bid to build and implement data-driven business strategies for managing and delivering successful products.

“At IIM Lucknow, our goal is to make managers of today, future ready leaders and we share this vision with WileyNXT. The data driven product management program deals with a whole gamut of product marketing strategies driven by qualitative research, design thinking and analytical skills. The programme will be useful for learners aspiring to transit or gain experience in new age product marketing and management,” Rajeev Kumra, professor, marketing, IIM Lucknow, said.

“In the post-covid world, digital is going to be a game changer. To keep up with the changes, one needs to acquire skills right from how to win a consumer to market segmentation to consumer positioning and this will be only possible through a data-driven strategy,” Anirban Chakraborty, associate professor, marketing, IIM Lucknow, said.

Furthermore, graduates from any university with a minimum score of 50% can apply for the Data Driven Product Management programme. On successful completion of the niche online programme, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

