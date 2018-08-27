IIM Kozhikode to create an exclusive batch for women in PGP from FY19 onwards

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with Prof D Chatterjee, director, IIMK, during IIMK’s 23rd foundation day.

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), which completed 22 years of existence on August 21, has said it will create 60 additional seats exclusively for women in its postgraduate programme in management (PGP) course from next academic year. These seats, IIMK said, will be “supernumerary and will not affect the chances of candidates in existing seats”.

Selection to these seats will be based on a separate application and process, which will identify “exceptional performers with the potential for leadership positions in the industry”. IIMK added it will follow the prevailing reservation norms for socially-disadvantaged communities.

Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIMK, said that the step is in line with IIMK’s legacy of enabling increased participation of women in leadership positions in the industry and community. IIMK had earlier started an initiative to enhance the number of women in academic programmes—with 30% women admitted to the batch during 2010, which increased to a high of 54% for 2013 admissions. “This was well received by the recruiters and translated to a better performance in placements as several firms were looking to enhance the participation of women in managerial cadre”, IIMK said. “Subsequently, other IIMs followed this policy, substantially increasing opportunities for women”.

Founded in 1996, IIMK is the fifth IIM to be set up. It was ranked at the sixth position among all management schools in the 2018 NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) for higher education, launched by the ministry of HRD in 2016. Its PGP intake for 2018 was 420 students.