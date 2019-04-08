IIM Kozhikode starts PhD for working executives

The deadline for online submission of applications on IIMK website is June 5, 2019.
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has launched a new doctoral programme, PhD in Management (Practice Track), for working executives with at least eight years of work experience—executives can work towards a doctoral degree while remaining in their jobs. Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIMK, said, “We are defining a PhD in the form of a Practice Track. It is an idea whose time has come. While you are in the job, you can bring real-life problems to doctoral research for investigation and discover the solutions with the kind of clarity that only a deeply embedded knowledge system can bring.” Rudra Sensarma, dean (Research), added the PhD can be completed in 3-5 years. The deadline for online submission of applications on IIMK website is June 5, 2019.
