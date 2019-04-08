IIM Kozhikode starts PhD for working executives

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 12:44 AM

The deadline for online submission of applications on IIMK website is June 5, 2019.

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, IIM Kozhikode, IIMK, PhD, executive PhD, newsIndian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has launched a new doctoral programme, PhD in Management (Practice Track), for working executives with at least eight years of work experience—executives can work towards a doctoral degree while remaining in their jobs. Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIMK, said, “We are defining a PhD in the form of a Practice Track. It is an idea whose time has come. While you are in the job, you can bring real-life problems to doctoral research for investigation and discover the solutions with the kind of clarity that only a deeply embedded knowledge system can bring.” Rudra Sensarma, dean (Research), added the PhD can be completed in 3-5 years. The deadline for online submission of applications on IIMK website is June 5, 2019.

