IIM Kozhikode partners with Emeritus, launches 10th batch of Senior Management Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), has launched the 10th batch of the Senior Management Programme in collaboration with Emeritus, an online education platform. The one year programme aims to help participants develop a global perspective coupled with future-ready strategic thinking and data-driven decision-making skills.

The programme will begin on September 30, 2022 and priced at Rs 5.50 lakh excluding GST. Students will get the options of flexible payment and low-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Installment).

“This programme is designed to help mid-and senior-level professionals and aspiring and new business leaders with minimum 10 years of work experience transition from a managerial to a cross-functional leadership role by developing an advanced understanding of the underlying functional areas and contemporary theories of management,” Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode, said.

He further added that “IIM Kozhikode’s Senior Management Programme has enrolled close to 700 participants in nine batches. It offers immersive learning through engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus.”

Furthermore, the statement noted that as per reports, 93% of CEOs seek to invest more in digital transformation as they see it as integral to building ‘fit-for-future’ organisations.

IIM Kozhikode is an autonomous public business school located in Calicut, Kerala. The institute was established by the government of India in collaboration with the state government of Kerala. It was the fifth IIM to be established.

Emeritus is an online education platform which claims to offer customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes.

With inputs from PTI

