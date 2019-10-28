IIM Kozhikode, MRPL to support women entrepreneurs

MRPL entered into an MoU with IIMK last year; since then it has provided seed funds to 11 start-ups incubated at IIMK LIVE.
IIM Kozhikode and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have announced a drive called La Eve (The Woman) that will identify innovative women-founded start-ups and provide support. It’ll be steered by IIMK’s entrepreneurship development centre, Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship, or IIMK LIVE. MRPL entered into an MoU with IIMK last year; since then it has provided seed funds to 11 start-ups incubated at IIMK LIVE.
AI/ML drive growth for corporate India
A survey of 307 corporates has found upskilling in AI/ML, digital marketing and design thinking is crucial to drive growth. Done by edtech platform Great Learning, the survey, however, found that in spite of the awareness around upskilling, 47% firms have not assigned budgets for upskilling. Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning, said, “While it’s encouraging to see that firms are aware of the need for upskilling, the time to act is now.”
