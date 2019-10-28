IIM Kozhikode, MRPL to support women entrepreneurs

It’ll be steered by IIMK’s entrepreneurship development centre, Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship, or IIMK LIVE.

IIM Kozhikode and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have announced a drive called La Eve (The Woman) that will identify innovative women-founded start-ups and provide support. It’ll be steered by IIMK’s entrepreneurship development centre, Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship, or IIMK LIVE. MRPL entered into an MoU with IIMK last year; since then it has provided seed funds to 11 start-ups incubated at IIMK LIVE.

AI/ML drive growth for corporate India

A survey of 307 corporates has found upskilling in AI/ML, digital marketing and design thinking is crucial to drive growth. Done by edtech platform Great Learning, the survey, however, found that in spite of the awareness around upskilling, 47% firms have not assigned budgets for upskilling. Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning, said, “While it’s encouraging to see that firms are aware of the need for upskilling, the time to act is now.”