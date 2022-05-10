IIM Kozhikode join hands with NCW, launches programme for women entrepreneurs

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has partnered with the National Commission for Women (NCW) to offer academic programmes for women entrepreneurs which would help them to augment and scale up their businesses with professional mentoring.

The two programmes namely foundation programme in Entrepreneurship and Advanced Programme in Entrepreneurship would be designed and executed by the Centre of Excellence for Social Innovation (CESI) of IIM Kozhikode in association with NCW and MyGov.in. To increase outreach and make the programme accessible, the programme would be offered bilingually in English and Malayalam.

The duration of both online programmes is four months, with four hours of classes every week. It will comprise 60 hours of learning which includes 40 hours of subject sessions, 20 hours dedicated to mentoring along with question and answer.

“Entrepreneurship has always been a gendered phenomenon, with a far lesser number of women choosing it as a road to empowerment. IIM Kozhikode is a pioneer in gender diversity and we strongly believe that collaborations like these will change the status quo and unleash the untapped potential of women entrepreneurs,” professor Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode, said.

The foundation programme is designed for women who are novices and want to enter the entrepreneurial arena, while the advanced programme is designed for women entrepreneurs who want to scale up their businesses.

“In a knowledge economy, access to knowledge is crucial. Through this collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, the National Commission for Women aims to facilitate such access to knowledge; to empower women entrepreneurs and to pave the way for a happy, balanced and prosperous India,” Meeta Rajivlochan, Member-Secretary of the Commission said on behalf of NCW.

With inputs from PTI.

