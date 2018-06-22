IIM Kozhikode gets new director – Prof Debashis Chatterjee

The release said Prof Chatterjee has been a Senior Professor and Dean (International Relations) at IIM Lucknow and also served as Director General of IMI Delhi overseeing three campuses. (Source: Website)

Prof Debashis Chatterjee today assumed charge as Director of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) for the second term. IIM-K, which did not have a full time director for nearly four years after Prof Chatterjee completed his term from 2009 to 2014, is the first institute to appoint its own director autonomously after the President gave concurrence to the Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017 on December 31.

“During his last tenure, Prof Chatterjee transformed the face of IIM Kozhikode to an institution of national impact and global reckoning and created history by increasing the enrolment of women up to 54 per cent in the flagship post graduate program, an IIM-K release said. “I see education as the most powerful instrument of social transformation and resurgence of the nation. IIM Kozhikode will strive to make an enduring impact in solving industry, organizational and social problems and in uplifting the quality of management practices in India”, he said on his second innings as the Director of the IIM-K.

The release said Prof Chatterjee has been a Senior Professor and Dean (International Relations) at IIM Lucknow and also served as Director General of IMI Delhi overseeing three campuses. He has over two decades of experience in teaching where he taught leadership classes at various renowned schools like Harvard University and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Calcutta, Lucknow, and Kozhikode, it said.