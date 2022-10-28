IIM Kozhikode launches Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode in collaboration with Times Pro have launched the Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives to provide learners with competencies in designing and managing social initiatives, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the 11-month Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives aims to help learners gain conceptual understanding and insights in corporate social responsibility, not-for-profit ventures, and social entrepreneurship. “Participants will learn to manage social initiatives, engage with stakeholders, create impact measurement methods and processes while identifying funding sources and engaging in value creation,” it said.

In addition, the programme will include a capstone project where learners will create a social business plan or concept document for an enterprise or NGO.

The Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives will be conducted through TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. It follows a proven pedagogy of diverse tools and techniques, including lectures, real-life case studies, assignments, and quizzes.

Further, the programme is divided into two modules. The foundation modules comprise of subjects such as Managing Social Initiatives, Pathways to Social Initiatives, Understanding Social Issues and Being an Impact Champion, while the Advanced Module consists of Creating Social Enterprises, Public Private Partnership, Context of Social Initiatives, Impact Assessment, and the Capstone project.

With inputs from PTI.

