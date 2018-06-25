IIM-Kozhikode appoints new director autonomously

IIMK did not have a full-time director for four years.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee has resumed charge as Director of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK)—his second term. IIMK did not have a full-time director for four years after Prof Chatterjee completed his term from 2009-14. It is the first institute to appoint its own director autonomously after the President gave concurrence to the Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, on December 31. During his last tenure, he had increased the enrolment of women in IIMK by up to 54% in the flagship PGP. Going forward, IIMK will work closely with the government of Kerala, as also with the SMEs in Kerala towards turning them around and their re-engineering.