IIM Kashipur on plans to implement NEP 2020

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced various initiatives being undertaken by the institute for implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) at its main campus in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. Kunal K. Ganguly, dean, Development, IIM Kashipur briefed the press about the Institute’s vision and plans towards NEP.

Referring to the efforts being made by IIM Kashipur under the NEP Policy, he said that IIM Kashipur is laying great emphasis on the coordination of theory and fieldwork, which is showing good results. He further said that it is because of these positive efforts that IIM Kashipur has been included in the top 20 best management institutes in the country.

Speaking to the media, Ganguly said that the NEP policy lays emphasis on the importance of skill development and provides pivotal steps toward creating a dynamic and competitive educational ecosystem in the country, which will certainly equip students to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving job markets.It is to be noted that the government of India is scheduled to celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of the New Education Policy next week from 29 to 30 July 2023, in New Delhi.