IIM Kashipur commences 2023-25 MBA batch; expands seat capacity.

IIM Kashipur has commenced the 2023-25 batch of its two-year Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme, welcoming a total of 321 students. Alongside, the institute has also enrolled 170 students for its specialised two-year MBA (Analytics) course, catering to distinguished individuals. In the MBA programme, there are 259 male students and 62 female students out of the 321 candidates admitted, according to an official release.

In the MBA (Analytics) programme, there are 52 male students and 118 female students out of the 170 students admitted. Furthermore, the institute has admitted 9 candidates into its doctoral programme. Notably, this year, IIM Kashipur claims to have expanded its seat capacity from 264 to 320 for the MBA programme and from 80 to 160 for the MBA (Analytics) programme, the release mentioned.

“In the coming two years, you may take the initiative to move forward and build deeper relationships by helping others with suggestions for their future. Develop a good network in your field, especially on LinkedIn, to stay updated. I would urge all of you to be creative, be aware and be helpful to your colleagues. This is something that will serve you in the future. So that your focus is not only on business but also on people,” Swati Jain, vice president, analytics, EXL, said.

IIM Kashipur recently hosted its 10th convocation ceremony on campus, celebrating the graduation of various programmes including the flagship two-year MBA (2021-2023 batch), MBA Analytics, Executive MBA, and doctoral students. A total of 353 students received their degrees at the event, comprising 9 doctoral scholars and 344 MBA graduates. Among the MBA graduates, there were 260 two-year MBA students, 58 MBA (Analytics) students, and 26 Executive MBA students.