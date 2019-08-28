IIM Jammu to organise two-day HR conclave

Chief HR officers, directors and heads from over 50 esteemed organisations attending the conclave will interact with the students, he said.

Top human resource professionals in the country will participate in a two-day conclave beginning this Friday here, an official said. There will be 14 power packed panel discussion sessions on seven sub themes, IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay said. “The second HR conclave to be held on Friday and Saturday, will be an amalgamation of industry and academia, giving them a common platform to rediscover the paradigms that will define the future of the world economy,” Sahay told reporters here.

Sahay said the conclave aims at bringing top professionals to discuss and deliberate the future of human resource, while fostering "practitioner-oriented learning" amongst the "future leaders of the country studying at IIM Jammu."

The central theme of the event is ‘HR 4.0 – discovering the HR landscape 2030’, he said, adding that the idea is to envision the human resource landscape a decade from now. Sahay said IIM Jammu will soon start its off-campus in Srinagar and the institution will coordinate with the administration to motivate the students of the state to appear in the Common Admission Test, a national-level management entrance examination.