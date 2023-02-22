IIM Jammu records 100% placements for MBA

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has released its final placement reports for 2021-23 for the sixth batch of the post-graduate programme in management (MBA 2020-22).

According to an official release, the highest domestic CTC stood at Rs 64 lakh per annum (LPA), with the top 10 percentile at 32.4 LPA, and the top quartile CTC at Rs 24.5 LPA. The average and median CTC stood at Rs 16.43 LPA and Rs 15.25 LPA

respectively.

“The placement scenario at IIM Jammu has been on the rise. Over 135 companies visited the campus for final placements,” an official release said.

A total of 239 students of the sixth batch of MBA (2021-23) appeared for the final placements. Students’ secured roles in domains such as Product Management, Marketing, Consulting, Finance, and General Management, the release added.

Among the recruiters were Microsoft, Mckinsey and Company, EXL, Brillio, Cognizant, Zycus, Amazon, Target, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, State Street, ICICI Bank, SBI Capital Markets, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mercedes Benz, Maruti Suzuki, Amara Raja Group, EY, KPMG, Deloitte, CRISIL, Kantar, Affinity Global, JLL, Shobha Reality, Vedanta, Tata Power, AM/NS, Adani Group, Carlsberg, DS Group, Bombay Shaving Company, BenQ, Wildcraft and others.

“100% placements over the last year indicate an optimistic placement scenario. Despite the considerable increase in the batch size from the previous year, this year’s placement season showed good results,” B.S. Sahay, director, IIM Jammu, said.