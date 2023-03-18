IIM Jammu partners with Estonian Business School for academic, research exchange

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Estonian Business School for academic and research exchange, according to an official statement.

The MoU was signed by B S Sahay, director, IIM Jammu and Estonian Business School Rector Meelis Kitsing. “It is a positive step towards absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from the top business schools worldwide,” Sahay said.

The collaboration between two institutions aims to develop competence in key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programmes to long-range planning and institutional development.

Two institutions have agreed to work in areas such as student exchange, faculty exchange, joint management development programmes, executive education programmes, and organising joint research programmes and conferences, Jabir Ali, dean of academics, IIM-Jammu, said.

With inputs from PTI.