IIM Jammu finally finds takers for its MBA programme; to invest Rs 500 crore on infra

The institute has got 200 acres, 40 km from Jammu city on the Katra Road for the Jammu IIM campus with an IIT campus in the neighbourhood.

After a tepid response for the first few batches, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, has finally started getting response to its MBA programme.

The IIM campus, currently based out of the old Jammu University, will soon start work on its Rs 450-crore premises, Milind Kamble, chairman, board of governors, IIM Jammu, said. An off-line campus to take management programmes to Srinagar has also been planned and the institute will invest another Rs 55 crore on this campus.

The tender for the development of Jammu campus has already been released. The work should start in two months and will complete in two years, Kamble said.

The Srinagar facility will take some time, Kamble said. The institute has got 200 acres, 40 km from Jammu city on the Katra Road for the Jammu IIM campus with an IIT campus in the neighbourhood.

The youngest among IIMs and set up in 2016, IIM Jammu has seen three batches graduate. It was initially attached to IIM Lucknow. Kamble, a Pune-based entrepreneur and founder of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, took over as chairman of the board of governors of IIM Jammu in May 2019.

Kamble said during the initial years the institute was not able to fill up its 160 seats as there were no takers. There were only 47 students in first year, 62 in the second year, 58 in the third year and 97 students last year.

Generally, it used to be very difficult to get candidates in SC, ST and EWS categories, and women also did not apply to this campus. But this year things have changed and response across categories is huge, Kamble said.

There was no women candidates last year but this time more than 30% of the seats have been taken up by women joining the MBA programme, Kamble said.

IIM Jammu for the first time has 700 students on the waiting list for joining the 2020-22 batch, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and “we are planning to increase intake this year from 160 to 240”, he said.

Local participation from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh students is not enough. Only three local students could be selected as the admission to the MBA programme is very competitive and is done based on CAT (Common Aptitude Test) score.

To make it more accessible for local aspirants, the institute is planning to help the locals train for the competitive exams with special coaching and support and tie up with institutions offering this training, Kamble said.

Also, to offer them tailor- made management programmes and short-term courses, an off-line campus is coming up at Srinagar. At this campus an investment of Rs 55 crore will be made to train people with an eye on the local horticulture, agriculture and processing industries.

IIM Jammu is setting up incubation centres both at Srinagar off-campus and at IIM Jammu campus to nurture entrepreneurship among students.

The 2018-19 Jammu IIM batch got placed with an average package of Rs 9.4 lakh with the maximum offer of Rs 12.9 lakh. The 2019-20 batch graduates saw average salary going up to `10.64 lakh with the maximum at Rs 24.5 lakh.

BS Sahay, director, IIM Jammu, said that the institute will nurture and develop the best of managerial talents from here and the increase in intake will help it in emerging as one of the finest business schools.

The institute has also launched a PhD programme this year and received good response from all over the country with hundreds of applicants, he said, adding that eight candidates have been selected for the PhD programme.