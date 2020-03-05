IIM-Indore student bags salary package of Rs 50 lakh per annum

Two offers were made to students for jobs abroad, the official said, refusing to disclose the salaries offered for these jobs. (IE photo)

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) has completed placements for this year, with one of its students bagging the highest salary package of Rs 50 lakh per annum, an official said on Thursday. On an average Rs 22.92 lakh per annum was offered to students this year and the highest domestic package was Rs 50 lakh per annum, the IIM-I official said.

During the final placements last year, the highest annual salary package offered was Rs 40.5 lakh, he added. Two offers were made to students for jobs abroad, the official said, refusing to disclose the salaries offered for these jobs.

As many as 578 students received offers of more than Rs 22.92 lakh on an average from over 160 employers in the country and abroad, he said. This batch is the largest across all IIMs to pass the course in a single academic session, he added.