IIM-Indore inks pact with ABP Network to combat fake news ecosystem

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, has inked a memorandum of understanding with media conglomerate ABP Network to strengthen professionalism and contribute to the development of an open and informed society.

Through this agreement, both parties will collectively investigate social-psychological underpinnings behind fake news and design preventive mechanisms to address the issue. The collaboration will focus on analysing and recommending policy interventions to combat fake news ecosystems.

ABP Network is a group entity of ABP, a media conglomerate incorporated 100 years ago.

IIM-Indore and ABP Network will collaborate on joint research to develop tools and processes needed to create an informed society. They will also develop awareness modules on digital literacy. Additionally, there will be a provision for short-term training/research opportunities for ABP Network personnel with IIM Indore.

ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey said of the partnership: “With this collaboration we look forward to a constructive professional relationship with IIM-Indore in the years to come.”

“ABP Network has always stayed true to its commitment of increasing the scope of an informed and open society. By entering into this agreement, we aim to develop preventive strategies to address the challenges of fake news, its genesis & impact, and develop awareness modules for the general public. We are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in the research and development of the dynamic media space and will allow an exchange of plethora of ideas and strategies.”

IIM-Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai said: “We are delighted that IIM-Indore and ABP Network are signing a Memorandum of Understanding. Social consciousness is at the fore in the mission statement of IIM-Indore.”

“Through this agreement, we can lay the foundation for building a conscious nation by combining the ground reach of the ABP Network and the intellectual excellence of IIM-Indore. This will be done primarily by trying to solve the problem of fake news. According to us, the effect of fake news is not only on individual sensitivity but can also affect the social unity and national security. Our journey starts here.”