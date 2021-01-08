IIM, IIT alumni to hold scholarship exam to aid students preparing for JEE, UPSC, NEET; Details

The exam would not test the candidates based on their knowledge of subjects, but rather on their aptitude.

NLCEE 2021 scholarship exam: The alumni of prestigious IIMs, IITs and NITs are set to conduct the National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) 2021 through the online mode to offer scholarships worth Rs 5 crore. The exam, which is owned and administered by Edvizo, would be conducted from January 21 to January 25, 2021, for students studying in classes IX to XII, as well as those who have cleared Class XII, and those who are graduates. The aim of the test is to find talented candidates who want to pursue further education with the help of a common test accepted by several coaching institutes, which also offer scholarships to the toppers of the test.

The test is ideal for those wishing to appear for competitive exams, including NEET, JEE, Banking, UPSC, Railways, State Engineering or Defence among others, so that they can get proper coaching for these exams.

A lot of students in the country wish to get access to proper education, but are unable to do so due to lack of financial resources, guidance or information, causing many bright students to give up on their dreams of further studies. However, for a better chance at improving the quality of life, education is important. Thus, to provide a level playing field to all candidates solely on the basis of merit and no other factors, the NLCEE is conducted.

The exam mainly looks for candidates who are talented, with the aim to provide support and scholarships to the deserving candidates.

NCLEE ranks would be accepted by over 2,700 coaching centres, which have decided to participate in this non-profit initiative and also offer a 100% scholarship to the top 1,000 students. Apart from that, toppers also have a chance of getting laptops, tablets and mobiles. Moreover, top 5,000 students appearing for the test would be awarded a Certificate of Appreciation.

Not only would students be able to get admissions to coaching centres, but they would also be able to pay fees on a monthly or more convenient basis. This would benefit students who are unable to stick to the fee schedules of centres demanding payment of the full fee in one or two installments.

Interested students can apply through the website of the NLCEE or contact their schools or colleges for registration. While girls would have to pay Rs 50 to appear for the exam, this fee for boys is Rs 100. Moreover, schools or colleges wanting their students to appear for this test would have to pay a fee of Rs 500, after which their students would be able to appear free of cost.

The exam would not test the candidates based on their knowledge of subjects, but rather on their aptitude, creativity to solve problems as well as logical reasoning, NLCEE convener Anand M Misra said.