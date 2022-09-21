IIM CAT 2022: Don’t miss! Last day to register for CAT exams at iimcat.ac.in; Check time & important updates here

IIM CAT 2022 Registration and online application: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is going to close the online application window for registration for Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today, September 21. Those who have yet not submitted their online applications can submit applications latest by 5 PM. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs. 2300 as the application fee while this amount is Rs. 1150 for the reserved category candidates.

To apply for the above posts, the candidates are required to follow the instructions given in the advertisement available on the official website. Candidates need to upload passport-size photographs, scanned copies of signatures, and caste certificates while submitting their online applications. Candidates have a choice of submitting their choice of six test cities in order of preference in the CAT online application form.

IIM CAT 2022 registration: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of IIM –iimcat.ac.in.

Now, click on the link that reads ‘CAT 2022 application process’.

Then, You need to Log in with your user ID and password.

Enter your name, address, academic qualification, and other details on the login page.

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download IIM CAT 2022 registration form and take a printout of the application for future reference.

CAT registration 2022: List Of Documents that need to be uploaded

Candidates applying for the said exam are required to upload the following documents given in the list below.

Scanned marksheets of Classes 10, 12, bachelor’s degree/ master’s degree, diploma, others etc.

Document related to work experience.

Scanned passport size photo and signature.

Other required documents as mentioned in the application process.

IIM CAT 2022: Exam and Admit Card Date

As per the notification, CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 27 at various exam centers. The exam will have questions on quantitative ability, reading comprehension, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical thinking.