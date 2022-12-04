IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key: Online response window to close today at iimcat.ac.in, Easy steps here

IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the online response window against the IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key day, December 4. Those who have yet not checked the answer keys can do so at iimcat.ac.in and raise objections if any by 5 PM today. No response will be entertained after the closure of the response/representation window. The link for CAT answer keys, individual response sheets were activated on December 1.

When will the CAT Final Answer Key be released?

After reviewing the response sheets, IIM will release the final answer keys and results in January as per reports. The candidates will be able to download CAT 2022 final answer keys and results from the website of iimcat.ac.in.

How to raise objections against CAT Final Answer Key 2022?

Go to iimcat.ac.in to access the IIM CAT website

Enter your login details after selecting the “Candidate login” tab

Open the new window and select the “Objection Form” tab

Select the objection’s category, section, and question number

Pay the grievance fee for the answer key

Send it in, download it, and print a copy for future use

The Students will have to pay Rs. 1200/- per question as an answer key grievance fee. Bank fees and GST will be charged extra.

Direct Link to raise objections

The board had conducted the CAT 2022 exam on November 27. The students rated the paper as moderately challenging. VARC and DILR were found difficult in the first shift. In the second and third shifts, candidates already found DILR and the Quant part challenging and time-consuming.