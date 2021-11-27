IIM CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad issues important instruction for candidates — do not breach these dress code guidelines

Around 2.31 lakh registered candidates will be appearing for CAT 2021 on Sunday (IE Photo)

IIM CAT 2021 Dress Code: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will be conducting the CAT 2021 on Sunday, November 28. One of the country’s most popular entrance exams for admission to some of the top B-schools in the country will be held in three slots in a computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam is from 08:30 am – 10:30 am, slot 2 is from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Around 2.31 lakh registered candidates will be appearing for CAT 2021 on Sunday. The CAT 2021 question paper will consist of three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT 2021: Key things to remember

Candidates will be given 40 minutes to answer questions. PwD candidates will however be given 13 minutes and 20 second extra for each session.

The CAT 2021 question papers will be a mix of multiple-choice type (MCQs) and non-MCQs.

No physical calculators will be allowed in the exam. For any calculation, candidates can use the virtual calculators.

Candidates will be given three options after completing questions–Save and Next, Clear Response and Mark for Review and Next. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before writing the paper.

CAT 2021 entrance exam: Important items and documents to carry

Candidates are advised to report at the centre according to the time mentioned in the CAT 2021 admit card. Candidates will only be allowed to appear for the exam if they carry the below mentioned important items:

CAT 2021 admit card.

Original ID proof.

Face Mask

Hand sanitiser

Required Medical certificate(s)

Scribe affidavit

List of items prohibited in the exam centre

Carrying any of the below listed items might lead to disqualification.

Electronic gadgets like mobile phones.

Text material.

Jewellery containing metal or any other metal item.

Shoes/footwear with thick soles.

Garments with large buttons.

Watches.

Calculator.

Stationery items.

Wallets.

Goggles.

CAT 2021: Admit card details

The admit card should be printed on A4 size paper, using a laser printer preferably. The candidate’s photograph and signature must be legibly printed on the admit card otherwise it would not be considered valid.

A digital copy of admit card will not be accepted and candidates are requested to affix their passport size photograph on the admit card like the same one they uploaded on the application form. Details on the admit card should be checked in advance to see if everything is correct and is clearly visible on the card.

CAT 2021 exam: Dress code for male and female candidates

There is a prescribed dress code for male and female candidates that has to be followed carefully on exam day. Candidates are requested to wear a face mask at all times. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam hall. The important dress code guidelines for CAT 2021 are as follows:

Candidates are advised not to wear any footwear with high heels or thick soles.

Candidates should opt for slippers or slip on shoes

IIM Ahmedabad has allowed socks, plain type of pullovers/sweaters/cardigans without any pockets.

Jeans, trousers, or pants, etc. should not have many pockets.

No large buttons on clothes.

Any type of jewelry or ornament which contains metal will not be allowed.

Precious metals and valuables should not be taken in the exam hall. Henna on the palm will not be allowed as it will cause trouble in capturing the candidate’s biometric fingerprint.

The common admission test (CAT) is a national management entrance test conducted by IIMs on a rotational basis for admission to the IIMs and India’s top b-schools. After the exam gets over, various coaching institutes release analysis and CAT answer keys. Candidates can evaluate performance in the exam with the help of the answer keys. The result of the exam will be announced in the first week of January 2022.