CAT 2020 Results: Nine candidates with 100 percentile; Gujarat boy scores 99.99 percentile in verbal ability

CAT Results 2020 were declared on Jnauary 2, 2021. (IE Image)

CAT 2020 Results: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has declared the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 and nine candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile. Five of these nine candidates are engineering graduates from IITs. Last year 10 students’ scores 100 percentile.

The number of CAT applications was not just less year than last year, it was the lowest in the last four years. Total 2,27, 835 candidates had registered out of which 1, 90, 000 candidates appeared for the exam, clocking an attendance of 83.5 per cent. Successful candidates will be called for next round that includes aptitude test and interview, depending on the IIM or institutes participating in the entrance process.

Candidates can download their scorecard from iimcat.ac.in. the CAT scores are valid till December 31, 2021, and can be accessed on the website only. The overall scaled score is the sum of the scaled scores in three sections. Per centile of a candidate refers to the percentage of candidates who received a scaled score less than or equal to their scaled score.

Mumbai-based Anand Rajkumar Mishra scored 9.92 percentile despite spinal muscular atrophy, a condition that makes walking without braces difficult. . This was his second attempt. Last year he scored 73 percentile but was not happy and hence decided to give it a shot again. He aspired to join IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore or Calcutta or Delhi’s Faculty of Management Studies.

A techie from Gujarat in a rare achievement scored 99.99 percentile in verbal ability. Currently working with TCS in Gandhinagar, Pulkit Pandey got an overall score of 99.84 percentile

Major changes in the exam pattern were introduced this year. Due to the Covid situation, the exam duration was shortened to 120 minutes from 180 minutes earlier. Examinees were not allowed to switch between sections. Each section had to be solved in 40 minutes.

“IIM Indore and its delivery partner Tata Consulting Services (TCS) took special measures to ensure social distancing and other preventive/protective measures at the examination centres. The exam centres this year was raised to 430 from 156 last year to ensure students do not have to travel long distances to appear for the exam.