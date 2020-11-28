IIM CAT 2020: 2,27, 835 students to appear; here are rules for candidates

2,27, 835 students have registered for CAT 2020. (IE image)

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will commence on November 29. The entrance exam to secure seats at the country’s topmost B-schools will be held in three sessions. The Indian Institute of Management, Indore will host the computer-based exam this year for which 2,27, 835 students have registered. The exam paper will consist of multiple-choice questions to be answered in 120 minutes, 40 minutes for each section. The exam does not have any negative marking system.

Since this year CAT will be held amid a pandemic, special precautions including masks, social distancing and sanitisers are in place. Here are the other rules that examinees should abide by at the exam centre.

Entry Time: Candidates need to report at the test centre by 7 am for the first session, 11 am for the afternoon session and 3 pm for the evening session. The reporting time has been kept much in advance to avoid thrusting in the last moment and allow staggered entry with enough time for identification. The first session will start at 8.30 am followed by second session 12,30 pm and the last at 4.30 pm. Entry gates will be closed 15 minutes prior to starting of the exam.

Admit card: Candidates need to get a laser print of the admit card in an A4 size paper with signature and photograph properly visible. They should also bring their original identification proof with the admit card. Candidates should check all the information printed on the admitting and for the location of the examination, the centre can use the barcode printed on the card, from the barcode desk.

Dress code: Plain pullover/sweater without pockets, socks are can be worn by candidates for the exam. They should be no jewellery or any metallic clothing. If a candidate has a pacemaker or metal implant in their body they need to provide medical certificate supporting its use. Garments with large buttons and shoes with thick soles are also not allowed as a dress code for the examinees.

Before exam formalities: Candidates should first register, do document verification, security check and IRIS and photo verification before starting with the exam. The computer-based exam will start as soon as the invigilator ask the candidate to log in to their systems.

During exam: The clock will automatically start as the exam starts. On completion of 40 minutes, the paper will be auto-submitted and the candidates have to move to the other section. Any paper used while answering the MCQs must be submitted on the completion of the exam.å