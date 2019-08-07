IIM CAT 2019 registration starts – here’s how to apply

The time limit for the exam will be 180 minutes.

IIM CAT 2019 resgistration news: The wait is over for thousands of applicants as the online application process for Common Admission Test 2019 has begun. Candidates may apply through official website iimcat.ac.in on or before September 18. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 24 in two sessions across the country in 156 cities. Those clearing the exam will get admission in a number of programmes including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

The time limit for the exam will be 180 minutes. Candidates appearing in the exam will get 60 minutes to answer questions in each section. They will be restricted to shift from one section to another. The questions will be in three parts — A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

IIM CAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for these courses must have at least done graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent.

Reserved category candidates in Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are required to atleast have 45 per cent marks from any university recognised by the government.

Those who are appearing for the final year of graduation may also apply.

IIM CAT 2019: Dates to remember

First date of online application: August 7

Closing day to apply online: September 18

Date of download for admit card: October 23 to November 24

Date of exam exam: November 24

Date of declaration of result: Second week of January 2020

IIM CAT 2019: About CAT

The Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) is being conducted by the IIMs to fill up seats in their PGP courses. The scores of entrance exam are accepted by many top B-schools.