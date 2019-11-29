IIM CAT 2019: Answer key, response sheet released – Here’s how to download

Updated: November 29, 2019 4:44:02 PM

IIM CAT 2019 Answer key, response sheet released: Based on the answer keys, CAT 2019 results will be declared by the second week of January 2020, following which one can apply in their desired institutes based on their scores.

CAT 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode released the answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on the official website — iimcat.ac.in, on Friday. The MBA entrance exam was held on November 24, 2019.

Based on the answer keys, CAT 2019 results will be declared by the second week of January 2020, following which one can apply in their desired institutes based on their scores. The option to download the Candidate Response Sheet, question paper and the answer key from the official website will remain valid until December 31, 2019.

IIM CAT Answer key, response sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2019 at — iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Find the scrolling notification reading ‘Individual Responses to Questions with Answer Key tab is now active post Candidate Login.’
Step 3: Go to the Candidate Login option
Step 4: Log in with the already existing User ID and password
Step 5: Click on the Answer Key Tab in the top menu
Step 6: Go to the Individual Candidate Response Sheet, question paper and the answer key will be there in the dashboard
Step 7: Download the PDFs and check the answers

The answer keys and the response sheets were scheduled to be released this week and IIM Kozhikode which is organising CAT this year has finally released it.

The exam was held at 376 centres across the country in 156 cities. Nearly 2.44 lakh candidates registered for the coveted MBA entrance examination. With 2,44,169 applicants registering themselves for the test, the number of CAT applications have also reached an all time high.

The exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission in the top business schools of the country, including the twenty IIMs. Apart from the IIMs, nearly 1200 other B-schools accept CAT scores for admission in their MBA, PGDM and other business related courses. Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme will also accept CAT scores from this year.

 

