IIM Calcutta with Eruditus announces APSPM programme

The nine months programme has been specifically designed for senior executives who wants to pursue formal training in project and portfolio management.

IIM Calcutta has launched Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management (APSPM) with Eruditus. The APSPM programme is a nine months course and equips mid and senior level executives to plan and manage projects in their organisation.

The programme has been specifically designed for senior executives who wants to pursue formal training in project and portfolio management. The content of the programme introduces the concepts of project and portfolio management, along with the advanced tools and techniques available for implementing them in different businesses to the students. Moreover, the capstone project let students to apply the learnings from the programme to a project.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Eruditus, says, “Projects are a fundamental part of every company’s business plan. This programme would help the executives attain a competitive edge in their domain. The program would also help the individuals gain an end-to-end understanding of project management and portfolio management from planning to execution; learn the tactical, operational and behavioural aspects of project management; apply new concepts, such as agile management techniques, to daily operational challenges; evaluate and manage projects and teams effectively and enhance the ability to make high-level strategic decisions and drive change.”

Adding to this, professor Sudhakara Reddy, IIM Calcutta adds, “The programme from IIM Calcutta has been specifically designed for senior executives looking for upskilling in project and portfolio management. The curriculum helps participants acquaint with the concepts of project and portfolio management, and the advanced tools and techniques to implement in different businesses scenarios”.

After successful completion of the programme based on the evaluation components and attendance criteria, all the participants would receive a certificate of completion and would be eligible for the IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. The third batch of live online and in-class sessions begins on March 27, 2022.

Read also: From data scientist to business analyst; new age professions are redefining the rules