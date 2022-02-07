IIM Calcutta now offers Online Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership

The course is scheduled to start in April 2022 and classes will be delivered in a hybrid format.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is offering an online advanced programme in digital business leadership (APDBL) via TalentSprint, an ed-tech platform. This programme aims at helping out experienced leaders in steering the ways of the digital revolution that helps them succeed in the highly disruptive business environment.

This will be a 12-month programme that has been tailored for digital enthusiasts who aspire to grow into a Digital CXO or a Chief Digital Officer. The course is scheduled to start in April 2022 and classes will be delivered in a hybrid format. Applicants that are interested can visit the website iimcal.talentsprint(dot)com to apply for selection into the programme.

According to the official statement of Talentedge, IIM Calcutta has designed the Digital Business Leadership programme as an executive friendly and high-impact programme that will enable business leaders to understand how the new age digital technologies and business models can transform structure, activities, functions, and strategies across industries.

Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations, IIM Calcutta, Professor Manish Thakur, Manish Thakur said that the growth in the digital economy has unlocked many opportunities for those willing to forge ahead. With digital disruption in the business world, the program will help aspiring leaders to strategically navigate in the ongoing wave of digital evolution. He further noted that the association with TalentSprint will help develop leaders that can make their way amongst the digital structure in their organisations.

TalentSprint CEO and MD, Dr Santanu Paul went on to say that the leadership programme with IIM Calcutta will help in creating future-ready leaders who could adapt to the digital ecosystem and run a successful business. With thoughtful projects, curated curriculum, capstone campus immersions and industry connections, the programme would help in shaping up the new age leaders in building a digital mindset and assist in driving organizational growth.