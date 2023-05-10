IIM Calcutta joins forces with TimesPro; launches ‘Senior Management Programme’

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta partners with TimesPro to launch the 21st batch of its flagship Senior Management Programme (SMP). This flagship programme aims to equip senior management executives with innovative and new-age skills that enhance their functional competencies and prepare them for strategic leadership roles. It is recognized globally that organisations must undergo transformational changes and move towards a technology-centric and automated era of business operations, according to an official statement.

The SMP is a 12-month blended programme designed to provide learners with an in-depth understanding of the evolving ecosystem and integrate skills required to stay in sync with Industry 4.0’s requirements. Participants will learn about modern business and strategic practices, cross-functional and leadership skill sets, government regulations, macroeconomics, legal, and the usage of analytics in decision-making, the statement mentioned.

“TimesPro aims to equip its learners with leadership skills through transformative learning, managing change, and mitigating challenges. It focuses on leading digital transformation, ensuring effective organisational leadership, and incorporating a strategic mindset to leverage new opportunities and create exceptional value toward sustainable growth,” Sunil Sood, chief business officer, executive education, TimesPro, said.

The objective of these upskilling initiatives is to transform senior management professionals into future-ready business leaders equipped with competencies to mitigate global crises and usher in transformation within their organisations. The SMP has gained immense popularity, with an intake of 180 students in 2021 for its 18th batch. Due to the increased demand, the institute doubled its capacity with two classes in 2022, accommodating over 300 students. Senior executives have consistently supported the IIM Calcutta-TimesPro SMP, which provides learners with critical and contemporary skills and instils new-age best practices, it added.

With inputs from ANI.

