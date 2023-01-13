IIM Bodh Gaya launches MBA programmes in Hospital, Digital Business Management, check details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya on January 12, Thursday, launched two new programmes. The event was inaugurated by IIM Bodh Gaya director Dr Vinita Sahay. These two full time residential MBA programmes include – MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management and MBA in Digital Business Management.

The inaugural batches for both programmes will commence from the last week of June of the next academic year 2023-24, reported The Indian Express.

Hospital Management

The programme, MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management, will follow a curriculum and a teaching style which will address the ever-growing demand for professionally trained human resources so as to take up managerial and leadership roles across different verticals of the healthcare industry, which includes hospitals, health insurance, pharmaceuticals, medical devices as well as IT and consulting.

According to the report, the programme will offer two types of specializations in Hospital Management and Healthcare Management. In turn, it will provide students with exposure to private as well as public health systems through internships and final projects in rural areas.

The Industry Advisory Board for the programme is being represented by senior leaders from reputed firms including Apollo Hospitals, Biocon Biologics, Novartis, DoctCo, and Coforge.

Digital Business Management

The Digital Business Management programme has been designed to meet the requirements for Industry 4.0 linked to the fast-paced adoption of digital technologies. Experts of the concerned field will be roped in to deliver lectures to groom students.

The programme will offer its students four types of specializations: Digital Marketing and Business Development, Data Analytics and Decision Sciences, Strategy and Consulting, and FinTech.

Experts from high-end tech companies like TCS, Infosys and IBM will impart quality and state-of-the-art teachings. With both these courses, students will get hands-on experience through the four months long industry immersion.

Admission procedure

Admission procedure for both the programmes will commence soon next week and all eligible CAT 2022 candidates will be given a period of 15 days for expression of interest (EoI). EoI forms will be available until the first week of February after which the candidates will be shortlisted based on the next round. Subsequently, the shortlisted candidates will face interviews.

Lastly, the final admission merit list will be made based on the CAT score, PI score and academic profile rating.

The total number of seats available for an MBA in Digital Business Management is 90 and for Hospital and Healthcare Management is 60.

