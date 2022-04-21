IIM Bodh Gaya launches Executive Certificate Programme in Business Management

Indian Institution of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya in collaboration with Times Professional Learning (TPL) has launched an Executive Certificate Programme in Business Management. The 11-month programme aims to provide mid-level executives with a comprehensive business management exposure on analytical, strategic, and entrepreneurial thinking.

According to IIM Bodh Gaya, as a part of the programme, learners will be introduced to subjects such as strategic management, financial management, and forecasting, operations and supply chain management, marketing and consumer decision making, IT and analytics, among others. The course will be delivered by faculty and industry experts from the industry experts via TPL platform through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

The course aims to focus on experiential learning through live classes, case studies, industry expert sessions, management games, simulations and student engagements. Learners will be provided with a three-day session at the institute during the programme.

“The dynamic changes across organizations have witnessed a steady increase in the demand for skilled professionals. The Executive Certificate Programme in Business Management enables professionals to build strategic and entrepreneurial competencies to provide extraordinary value to their evolving enterprises.” Amit Kumar Srivastava, programme director, IIM Bodh Gaya, said.

