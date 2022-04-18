IIM Bodh Gaya launches certificate programme in AI and ML for business

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya in partnership with Times Professional Learning have announced the offering of Executive Certificate Programme in artificial intelligence and machine learning for business. The 10-month programme aims to provide professionals, managers, and consultants with AI and ML skills to help them transition across data and business analyst roles.

According to the institution, students will get introduced to subjects such as descriptive analytics and data visualization for business, machine learning, concepts and applications in Python, marketing analytics, big data analytics, among others, which will be delivered by faculty and experts from the industry via TPL platform through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

The programme also aims to focus on experiential learning through simulations, case studies, workshops by industry experts, management exercises, and class discussions.

“The large-scale adoption of tech-enabled applications over the past two years has led to a great demand for professionals with skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning across sectors. The executive programme in AI and ML will provide them with hands-on experience with tools like R and Python for data analytics to make data-driven decisions,” Samant Saurabh, programme director, IIM Bodh Gaya, said.