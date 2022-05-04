IIM Bodh Gaya and Times Professional Learning launches Executive Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing for business

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and Times Professional Learning (TPL), under its brand The Second Wind (TimesTSW), has launched the inaugural Executive Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing for business.

The nine-month programme for working professionals would include lectures, case studies, assignments, quizzes, project work to be delivered by industry experts and faculty through TPL platform. Learners would get the opportunity to attend three-day session at the institute during the programme.

“Organisations globally are investing heavily in the digitalisation of businesses and digital marketing to reach out to potential consumers. The pandemic has ensured drastic growth on the internet as billions are consuming digital content. This programme will immensely help professionals to develop strategic management and leadership competencies and gain a global business perspective,” Amresh Kumar, Programme Director, Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya, said.

The programme would include subjects such as Digital Marketing, Digital and Social Media Strategy, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and E-mail Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation, Social Media Marketing, among others.

“The new-age consumers are digitally native and use digital platforms as their primary medium to access information and services. It has thus become imperative for working professionals to stay up skilled with contemporary digital marketing practices. The TPL-IIM Bodh Gaya Executive Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing for Business will enable the digital upskilling of professionals to fuel business growth,” Sunil Sood, chief business officer, Executive Education, Times Professional Learning, said.

