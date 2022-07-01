IIM-Bangalore launches Professional Certificate progamme in Hospital Management; Here’s your last chance to apply

IIM-Bangalore Professional Certificate Programme: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has launched its Professional Certificate programme in Hospital Management. Candidates who want to apply for this programme, can do so only till today, i.e., July 1st, on IIM-B’s official website – iimbx.iimb.ac.in/hospital-management.

This is a 12th-month online synchronous program comprising 5 to 6 modules. The program aims to benefit healthcare professionals, mid-level managers, healthcare consultants, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and more. There will be a series of online courses, lectures, workshops, hands-on projects, talks by industry experts, webinars, and more. At the end of the program, learners will have to present a capstone project which would combine learnings from all the individual courses.

To apply for this program, candidates must have background in healthcare and be graduates (10+2+3) in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates holding a minimum work experience of three to four years in hospital settings is highly recommended. Post-graduates and doctoral students may also apply for the Professional Certificate Programme.

How to apply for IIM-B Hospital Management programme?

Candidates are required to visit the official website – iimbx.iimb.ac.in/hospital-management.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘IIMB’s digital learning initiative IIMBx to launch the Professional Certificate Program in Hospital Management on July 1’ flashing on the homepage.

Then, a page will be opened.

Now, click on ‘Apply Now’.

Then, the application form will be opened.

Enter all your personal details such as name, email, mobile number, date of birth, qualification etc. and click on submit.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Program Fee

Certificate in Hospital Management – INR 90,000 + GST

Program Structure

The Certificate in Hospital Management is an online learning program that covers all management functions with an emphasis on hospitals and the healthcare sector. The certificate will consist of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) by IIMB faculty and live lectures interspersed on specific themes and topics.

The main objective of the program is to provide an introduction to different areas of management such as human resources, statistics, strategy, organization design, economics, and innovation to mid-career hospital employees for upskilling and career growth. Upon completion of the certificate program, the learner will receive 28 credits. Each MOOC course will be for 2-3 credits and additional credits will be awarded for lectures and a capstone project.

The digital courses are organized into learning modules and consist of video lectures, video cases, podcasts, animations, and other pre-recorded content.