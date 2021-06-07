IIM Amritsar starts EMBA

“Several professionals face the dilemma of choosing educational opportunities over stable jobs. However, with this programme, working professionals would get the best of both worlds.”

The first batch of the EMBA programme at IIM Amritsar was inaugurated on June 5, 2021. It comprises of 40 working professionals with experience ranging from 3-20 years. Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, director, IIM Amritsar, said: “Several professionals face the dilemma of choosing educational opportunities over stable jobs. However, with this programme, working professionals would get the best of both worlds.”

He asserted that the EMBA’s rigor would be the same as a regular MBA programme. “Only with hard work, dedication, sincerity, work ethic and time management will students be able to ace the EMBA,” he said.