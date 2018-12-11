  • Rajasthan

IIM Ahmedabad to conduct management training programmes for Chartered Accountants

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 4:00 PM

The chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has signed a MoU with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad for conducting management training programmes for CAs.

iim ahmedabad, Chartered Accountants, Chartered Accountants training program, CA training program, CA management trainingAs part of the MoU, a five-day residential programme ‘Advanced leadership programme for Chartered Accountants’ is being organised at IIM Ahmedabad from December 24 to 28.

The chartered accountants’ apex body ICAI has signed a MoU with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad for conducting management training programmes for CAs. The objective of the initiative is to establish mutual cooperation between the institutes for offering and co-hosting open enrolment and customized training programs exclusively for Chartered Accountants (CAs).

“Mutual collaboration will bring a new dimension to the area of accounting and management education in the country. Courses conducted under the MoU will provide an opportunity for chartered accountants to enhance their management skill sets required for key positions in business and industry,” said Naveen N D Gupta, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

READ | IIMs open doors to corporate sector for appointment of directors: Here’s what has changed

“The MoU will benefit the chartered accountants in acquiring a number of skills required in today’s digitised and fast-changing business environment. Participants will be exposed to emerging concepts, technology and business practices in achieving operational excellence,” he said.

As part of the MoU, a five-day residential programme 'Advanced leadership programme for Chartered Accountants' is being organised at IIM Ahmedabad from December 24 to 28.

