IIM Ahmedabad summer placements: Check out the top recruiters for PGP class of 2020

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 5:31 PM

A number of top companies participated.

iim ahemedabad placements, iim ahemedabad placements highest package, iim ahemedabad placements average package, iim ahemedabad placements salary, iim ahemedabad placements 2018 packageSeveral top companies offered jobs.

IIM Ahmedabad conducted the summer placements for its students for which was attended by leading companies. Boston Consulting Group emerged as a top recruitment company with 20 offers for Post Graduate Programme in Management(PGP) class of 2020. These placements were conducted in three clusters. Participants included investment banking and markets, advisory consulting, consumer services and manufacturing in the first cluster.

As many as 53 companies participated in the second cluster. Here, Amazon was the topmost recruiter with 14 offers. Samsung Electronics offered jobs to the most number of candidates in the consumer electronics section even as in the consumer goods section, top recruiters include HUL, Saint Gobain and AB InBev with 7 offers each.

Country’s top telecom company Airtel was the top recruitment company in the field of consumer services with eight job offers. Aditya Birla Group offered nine jobs in the field of general management. Companies which took part in cluster three consists of eight cohorts which included consumer technology, BFSI, enterprise tech, core manufacturing, IT consulting, food and dairy, renewable energy, green tech and pharma and healthcare.

As many as 40 companies took part in the cluster. Microsoft also offered 10 jobs. Major recruiters in the BFSI cohort include FinIQ and American Express with 8 offers each. Consumer Tech cohort companies included OLX, Saavn and Info Edge.

