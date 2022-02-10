IIM-Ahmedabad placement 2022: BCG, Accenture among top recruiters in the first phase

Both the finance firms offered roles in private equity, venture capital, investment banking, and capital markets across functions.

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: The final placement process for the Post Graduate programme (PGP) 2022 in Management started in IIM-A (Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad) on Wednesday. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiters in the first phase of the final placement process.

“Consulting firms, offering management consulting roles continue to hire in large numbers from the premier management institute reinforcing the strength of the management programme at IIM-A,” the statement released by the institute read.

A total number of 47 offers were made by the Boston Consulting Group including pre-placement offers on day one. Accenture Strategy became the second-largest recruiter with 32 offers across two roles. Both the finance firms offered roles in private equity, venture capital, investment banking, and capital markets across functions. “Goldman Sachs made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) – 7, closely followed by American Express – 5 in Cluster 1,” the release stated.

“The list of cluster 1 recruiters included regular partners such as Accenture Strategy, American Express, ARGA Investment Management LP, Bain & Company, Arthur D. Little, A&W Capital, Boston Consulting Group, Sanford C. Bernstein, Citibank, EY Parthenon, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Premji Invest, PwC, and The Xander Group among others,” the release stated.

The second cluster of the placement process is scheduled for February 11.