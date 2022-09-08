IIM Ahmedabad partners with SMC to work on academic, industry relevant projects

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), has signed a partnership agreement with the Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, to collaborate on research, advisory and student projects.

According to an official statement, the partnership agreement was signed by professor Errol D’Souza, director, IIMA and Kinji Saito, director and senior managing officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation in an event on the IIMA Campus.

“Our faculty have built a rich repository of research in strategy, mobility and transportation areas and this collaboration will create more opportunities for us to contribute to the world of practice. SMC has had a successful journey in India and a significant impact on the Indian economy over the last many decades. The partnership will also open avenues for our students to work with the SMC teams on projects and to understand how they have had a sustained impact in the Indian market,” D’Souza, said. He further highlighted the spirit of collaboration embedded in both the organizations.

The statement said IIMA-SMC partnership will start with a research project led by IIMA faculty to advise SMC on their future business diversification strategy in India and globally.

Further, speaking on behalf of SMC, Kinji Saito said that with this new partnership with IIMA, the company is looking forward to the ideas created through this collaboration. While addressing IIMA students on the occasion, the SMC director, and senior managing officer, traced SMC’s rich history of customer centric innovations. He further emphasised India’s pivotal role in SMC’s strategic vision for the future.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is a business school located in Gujarat. IIMA was founded as an innovative initiative by the Government, industry and international academia in 196. Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation that manufactures automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, among other things.