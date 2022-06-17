IIM- Ahmedabad offers executive programme in supply chain and logistics management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) – Ahmedabad is offering an executive programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management. While the last date to apply is August 2, 2022, the programme duration will be from six to eight months.Students are required to pay an application fee of Rs 3, 25,000 as also GST.

Through this programme, the IIM is looking to provide a strong understanding of supply chain and logistics management principles from a strategy, planning and operations perspective among students. It will also prepare students for advancement in supply chain management careers. This includes procurement, supplier management, inventory management, coordination, and logistics (transport and warehousing).

Among eligibility include Graduate working executives (10+2+3 or equivalent) in any discipline having scored at least 50 percent with at least two years of experience of working in operations at Senior / Middle / Junior managerial levels or entrepreneurs. Applicants with some programming language skills will be preferred.

Among various programme objectives include:

* Developing an understanding of linking supply chain management with the enterprise strategy.

* Developing coordinated supply chain strategies and improving value.

*Aim to design and optimize a supply chain network.

* Helping to learn analytical tools and techniques (using software) related to supply chain performance optimisation.

* Appreciate the importance of latest advancements in the supply chains like Blockchain.

Apart from the above said pogramme, the IIM-Ahmedabad is also offering Live Online Programme on Effective Management for startups and small and medium SMEs. This programme will start from June 25 2022 and will go on till July 17, 2022. The last date to apply is June 10, 2022.

This programme will see a practice-based approach to understand a number of concepts linked to the service sector. It will also show how these frameworks canmake executives take informed decisions in service sector companies.