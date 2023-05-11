IIM-Ahmedabad conducts exclusive management programme for MBBS Doctors

As the trend of MBBS graduates and medical doctors pursuing management careers and entrepreneurship roles continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for specialised programmes to equip doctors with the necessary management skills. One such programme is the ‘Management Programme for Medical Professionals – ClinicianX’ (MPM-Cx) offered by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. This short-term programme in collaboration with DailyRounds, a Bangalore based healthcare startup, is exclusively designed for MBBS doctors.

The MPM-Cx is a six-month online programme for doctors who wish to take up leadership roles in the industry. The programme not only includes all functional domains of management such as finance, marketing, operations, policy making, strategy, leadership and communication but also addresses contemporary topics such as data science, AI in healthcare, digital innovations and technological advancements that can revolutionize patient care and experience. The curriculum has been developed by experts from IIMA, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of quality and relevance.

As part of the programme, over 40 doctors from across the country came together at the IIM Ahmedabad for the valediction ceremony, where they discussed the challenges faced by the healthcare industry and potential solutions to address them. The on-campus session provided an opportunity for doctors to gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in healthcare management, and to learn from industry experts and fellow practitioners.

“With the MPM-Cx programme, clinicians can leverage management learnings to deploy their resources better and offer affordable healthcare solutions at a larger scale. DailyRounds partnered with IIM Ahmedabad to bridge this gap,” said Prof. Debjit Roy, Programme co-chairperson & faculty member at IIMA.

Also Read: ICRI announces partnership with PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai

The programme aims to bridge the gap between medical professionals and management experts and create a new generation of healthcare managerial professionals capable of transforming the healthcare industry. Information regarding admissions for the next batch will soon be available on the DailyRounds website.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn